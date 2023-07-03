A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
AP Fact Check

French government dispels fake press release claiming internet will be restricted during unrest

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Associated Press on Monday, July 3, 2023, reported on social media posts that falsely claimed the country's Interior Ministry announced internet restrictions in certain areas amid unrest sparked by the police killing of a teen. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Associated Press on Monday, July 3, 2023, reported on social media posts that falsely claimed the country’s Interior Ministry announced internet restrictions in certain areas amid unrest sparked by the police killing of a teen. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Philip Marcelo
 
Share

CLAIM: France’s Interior Ministry and national police published a press release announcing that the country is restricting internet access in certain areas amid ongoing unrest.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The government of France said in a tweet that an image of the supposed release circulating online is not real and that no such decision has been made.

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming the European nation is taking extraordinary measures to temper the violence that has shaken the country for days after a French teenager was shot dead by police during a traffic stop.

Many are sharing a screenshot that claims to show a lengthy press release issued Sunday by the Ministry of the Interior and national police.

More fact checks
AP News Verification
An image of a people commandeering a police van is from a Netflix movie, not protests in France
AP News Verification
Clip of looting at Louis Vuitton store in Portland misrepresented as French protests
A voter drops off a ballot in a drop box in Portland, Ore., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Registered voters in Oregon receive their ballots by mail and have until Election Day to drop them in a ballot box or mail them back. Oregon has conducted its elections by mail for more than 20 years, but registered voters can also vote in person at their county elections office on Election Day. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Oregon does not have more registered voters than residents, despite claims

The release, which is written in French and includes the Interior Ministry logo, address and contact information, purports to announce temporary restrictions on internet access that will be enforced in the nighttime hours in certain neighborhoods starting Monday.

“BREAKING: FRANCE TO RESTRICT ALL INTERNET ACCESS STARTING TONIGHT,” wrote one Twitter user who posted the screenshot in a widely shared post.

But the Interior Ministry responded Sunday with a post from its official Twitter account disputing the claims in French.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs shared a similar statement in English, including an image of the bogus press release stamped with “FAKE.”

“This document is FALSE: no such decision has been taken,” reads the tweet.

The fake press release is among many posts spreading misinformation about the protests, which erupted after a 17-year-old delivery driver was shot and killed by a police officer last Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Related coverage
Tensions erupt in a Paris suburb after a 17-year-old delivery driver is killed in a police standoff
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence
People gather in front of the city hall Monday, July 3, 2023 in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home. Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but still public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans were targeted nationwide by fires and vandalism overnight into Monday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting following police shooting

Social media users have also been sharing footage from a 2020 protest in Portland, Oregon and an image from a 2022 Netflix movie, falsely claiming they depict scenes from the upheaval violence in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also blamed social media for playing a “considerable role” in encouraging copycats during the unrest, which has exposed long-simmering tensions between police and young people in the country.
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Philip Marcelo
Reporter in Boston focused on immigration and race