Military vehicles in downtown Philadelphia were part of a Flag Day celebration

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

Military vehicles in downtown Philadelphia were part of a Flag Day celebration

AP News Verification
By Karena Phan
 
Share

CLAIM: A video showing large armored vehicles moving through downtown Philadelphia suggests looming military activity within the U.S.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The military vehicles were there for the city’s Stripes and Stars Festival, a Flag Day celebration, a public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard told The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Social media users this week shared a video of military vehicles in Philadelphia to baselessly suggest it is evidence of a wave of suspicious military activity across the U.S.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context.
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Game controller used in Titan submersible has not been located on the ocean floor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image.

The video shows two large military vehicles and a military truck on Walnut Street in the city’s downtown. In the background of the video, the storefront of Govberg Jewelers on 16th Street can be seen. Social media users shared the video on Twitter and TikTok.

“Philadelphia, USA Filmed yesterday - armoured vehicles moving through another city. You’re not telling me this is simply a national military training exercise,” reads one post from last Saturday sharing the video on Twitter.

“This was Philadelphia yesterday. I am Told that they are strategically placing equipment all over the country and even in Canada,” reads another post from the same day sharing the video on Twitter which has more than 10,000 likes as of Thursday.

But the reason for the military vehicles’ presence in Philadelphia was far less diabolical than suggested. The vehicles were on their way to be displayed to the public for the Stripes and Stars Festival, a celebration of Flag Day and the Army’s 248th birthday.

The Pennsylvania National Guard had personnel and equipment present for the June 14 event, Major Travis Mueller, a public affairs officer for the state’s National Guard told The Associated Press.

The event took place at Independence Hall, Betsy Ross House, the National Constitution Center and Christ Church Burial Ground. The military vehicles were in front of Independence Hall for the day.

“We typically put some of our vehicles on display at public events we’re invited to, to give members of the public a chance to view our equipment first-hand,” Mueller said in an email.

It’s also not uncommon to see training or military vehicles being transported around the country, especially this time of year. The U.S. Air and Army National Guards drill at least one weekend a month, explained Deidre Forster, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Guard.

“Summer is when many units may be doing specialized training, but this activity is routine,” Forster wrote in an email. “The National Guard drills to prepare for missions both domestic and overseas.”

Other social media posts promoting suggestions of suspicious military activity misrepresented footage of a military aircraft near San Francisco ahead of a planned visit by President Joe Biden on Monday, and a clip of a train carrying military vehicles in Montreal, Canada.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.