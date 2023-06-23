No, ‘monkey virus DNA’ was not found in COVID vaccines

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

No, ‘monkey virus DNA’ was not found in COVID vaccines

FILE - A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. The Associated Press on Thursday, June 15, 2023 reported on false claims spreading on social media that COVID-19 vaccines contain cancer-causing virus DNA found in monkeys. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By PHILIP MARCELO
 
Share

CLAIM: Vaccines developed for COVID-19 contain a cancer-causing virus DNA found in monkeys.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Public health officials and the lead researcher of a study cited in many of the social media posts say there’s no monkey virus DNA in the inoculations approved by government regulators. Some COVID-19 vaccines utilize DNA molecules derived from Simian Virus 40, but that’s not the same as the virus itself and the molecules aren’t cancer-causing.

THE FACTS: Social media users are claiming a dangerous ingredient has been discovered in coronavirus vaccines: cancer-causing “monkey virus” DNA.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context.
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Game controller used in Titan submersible has not been located on the ocean floor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image.

“Green Monkey DNA confirmed present in COVID jabs,” read one tweet that was retweeted more than 2,500 times.

The post shared an article reporting on the claims with the headline: “Monkey Virus DNA Found in COVID-19 Shots.”

“Found: Cancer-Promoting Simian Virus 40 (SV40) in Pfizer Vials,” read another headline shared in a screenshot on Instagram.

But there’s no evidence to support the claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain monkey DNA nor the virus known as SV40, according to public health officials and the lead researcher of a recent study cited in some of the social media posts.

Spokespersons for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration referred to their respective websites, where the ingredients of approved vaccinations -- and the long running myths and concerns around them -- are explained.

“There is no evidence to indicate the presence of SV40, a virus found in monkey kidneys that can potentially cause cancer in humans, in the formulation of COVID-19 vaccines,” wrote Alessandro Faia, a spokesperson for the European Medicines Agency, the Netherlands-based European Union agency that regulates pharmaceuticals, in an email.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer also confirmed in an emailed statement that no monkey DNA was used in creating its version of the COVID-19 inoculation.

“The vaccine is a completely synthetic vaccine,” the company wrote. “There were preclinical animal challenge studies utilizing rhesus macaques; however, no part of our vaccine or studies utilized green monkeys. The claim that the vaccine includes monkey DNA is inaccurate.”

Kevin McKernan, one of the authors of the study cited in some of the posts, dismissed the claims as “fear mongering” and “click bait.”

He says researchers involved in the study, which is a “pre-print” that has not been published in a peer-reviewed academic journal, discovered an “SV40 promoter” in the Pfizer vaccine.

But that’s not the same as finding the full SV40 virus in the shot, stressed McKernan, a former research director at MIT’s Human Genome Project who now runs Medicinal Genomics, a Massachusetts company that sells DNA testing kits and other laboratory materials to cannabis companies.

“Promoters” are DNA sequences that help stimulate gene expression and have been long used in molecular biology, McKernan and other experts explained. In the case of the SV40 promoter, it happens to be derived from the SV40 virus.

“It’s just the volume knob that drives high level expression of anything put under its control, which in this case is just an antibiotic resistance marker,” wrote Phillip Buckhaults, director of the Cancer Genetics Lab at the University of South Carolina who was not involved with the study, in an email.

“The fear about the SV40 sequences is total nonsense,” he wrote. “The vaccine is not going to cause cancer. There is no cancer causing gene in the vaccine.”

The false claims play on decades-old fears of SV40 and increased risk of developing cancer, adds Michael Imperiale, a molecular biologist at the University of Michigan Medical School who was also not involved in the research.

From 1955 to 1963, up to 30% of polio vaccines administered in the U.S. were found to have been contaminated with SV40, which came from monkey kidney cell cultures that had been used to make the vaccines, according to the CDC website.

But subsequent studies found “no causal association” between the SV40-contaminated polio vaccines and cancer development, the CDC writes.

What’s more, the SV40 promoter, on its own, can’t cause cancer, said Imperiale. The part of SV40 that’s potentially cancer-causing, known as the T-antigen, isn’t present in the vaccine.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.