Study of 2022 Arizona election misrepresented on social media

CLAIM: A new study proves 8,000 more ballots were counted than voters who actually voted in Arizona during the 2022 midterm election.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study by a pro-Trump think tank only suggested there was a “potential discrepancy” of some 8,000 votes in the election, with some counties reporting more votes than registered voters and others reporting more registered voters than votes counted. Election officials and experts in Arizona also caution that the research is flawed because it doesn’t account for fluctuations in county voter registration figures between Election Day and when the data was obtained, which they said is a more likely reason for any discrepancies.

THE FACTS: Election deniers on social media are raising new allegations of voter fraud in last year’s midterm election in Arizona .

Many are pointing to a study published on Monday by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank that promotes former President Donald Trump’s policies. They falsely claim it proves that thousands more ballots were wrongly factored into the total vote in last year’s midterm election in Arizona.

“BREAKING: A massive vote discrepancy has been found in the 2022 Arizona midterm election,” wrote one Twitter user in a widely shared post that linked to the study . “Approximately 8,241 more votes were counted than registered voters who actually voted.”

“Remember - The AG race was only decided by *280 votes*,” wrote another Twitter user who shared the study, referring to the slim margin of victory in the race for Arizona attorney general. “We have video evidence of Maricopa fraud & now hard data. What will AZ do?”

But the study didn’t find more than 8,000 “extra” votes, as some social media users claimed.

The analysis asserted that there was a “potential 8,241-vote discrepancy” in 2022, with some of the election precincts its researchers examined having more ballots counted than there were registered voters listed as casting ballots. In other precincts, they say, the reverse occurred, with more registered voters listed as voting than actual ballots counted.

“The results indicate that there were either more votes counted than registered voters who voted in the 2022 Arizona general election or that Arizona counties have failed to keep accurate records of who voted in the election,” the study concludes. “Either way, this study has discovered a concerning issue.”

Election officials and experts in Arizona caution that the research is flawed because it doesn’t account for fluctuations in local voter registration numbers as people move in and out of state and from county to county.

“Our voter registration data system is not static—it moves in real time as voters change their status around the state,” Paul Smith-Leonard, a spokesperson for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose office oversees elections, wrote in an email.

John Lott, who co-authored the study, acknowledged that researchers were aware of the fluctuating nature of voter registration data. But he maintains that federal law requires local election officials to preserve an unaltered record from Election Day itself, and that it’s a relatively simple mandate that isn’t being followed.

“What happens is that many local election officials save over the original file of voters with the updated changes, though it is very easy just to rename the new updated list so that they don’t erase the original information from election day,” Lott wrote.

Smith-Leonard argued the study is “indicative of either a lack of understanding about voter registration data, or a willful attempt to deceive.”

He suggested if researchers had examined all 15 counties, they may have been able to better account for discrepancies.

Instead, the researchers examined just six of Arizona’s 15 counties: Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Yavapai, which are the state’s largest counties, as well as Apache and Coconino, which are smaller, largely Native American communities.

Researchers would also have needed data from the exact same day from all counties to make accurate calculations, said Tammy Patrick, CEO of programs at the National Association of Election Officials and a former officer in the Maricopa County Elections Department.

“The numbers go up and down on any given day,” she explained in an email, likening them to transaction data in a bank account. “Deposits = new voters and payments/deductions = voters who move away/die/are adjudicated incompetent/have civil rights taken away.”

John Fortier, an election expert at the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., agreed, noting that county officials appear to have responded to the records requests at different times, which may explain the discrepancies.

According to the study’s appendix , researchers filed public records requests on Nov. 17 seeking a list of all residents who voted in the Nov. 8 election, including their name, address, voter identification and registration status, among other information. The counties then took months to fulfill the request, with some providing the data in February and others as recently as April and May.