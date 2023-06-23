The World Economic Forum’s vice chairman was not on the Titan submersible

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

The World Economic Forum’s vice chairman was not on the Titan submersible

AP News Verification
By KARENA PHAN
 
Share

CLAIM: Shahzada Dawood, one of the passengers who died in the Titan submersible, was the vice-chairman of the World Economic Forum.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A page on the World Economic Forum’s website listed Dawood as “Vice-Chairman, Engro Corporation, Dawood Hercules,” referring to his family’s firms, not the forum itself. Dawood was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Family Business Community, but wasn’t an employee, a spokesperson said.

THE FACTS: Dawood, a prominent Pakistani businessman, and his son were among the four passengers and pilot on board the OceanGate submersible, Titan, which officials now say imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context.
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Game controller used in Titan submersible has not been located on the ocean floor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image.

A day before the U.S. Coast Guard announced the passengers’ fate, some social media users shared a page from the forum’s website, falsely claiming it showed Dawood was the organization’s leader. The Geneva-based think tank and event organizer — best known for hosting an annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland — is a frequent subject of conspiracy theories.

“What is the coincidence that the father and the son that are trapped on this contraption right here, in this tin can, are part of an organization that us Americans and Canadians all despise?” a man said in a June 21 Instagram video with more than 3,000 likes as of Thursday.

“He is part of the World Economic Forum. He is also the vice chairman of World Economic Forum,” he continued, displaying a screenshot of the webpage about Dawood on the World Economic Forum website.

However, that is not what the forum’s page says. It says “Vice-Chairman, Engro Corporation, Dawood Hercules.”

Engro Corporation is a Pakistani conglomerate that works in multiple industries, including energy and agriculture. It is owned by Dawood Hercules Corp., his family’s firm.

Yann Zopf, a spokesperson with the World Economic Forum, confirmed to The Associated Press that Dawood is not the vice chairman or an employee. Dawood is also not featured on the WEF leadership page.

Zopf noted that Dawood was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Family Business Community and attended some of the events in this capacity. The Family Business Community connects “prominent family business leaders worldwide,” according to its website.

Related Fact Checks
World Economic Forum did not tweet ‘internet must be reformed’
The World Economic Forum did not write about the omicron variant in July
World Economic Forum didn’t tweet about harvesting children’s blood

Engro Corp is also listed as a World Economic Forum partner, which allows businesses to participate in the organization’s centers and events for networking.

Pages on the WEF website like the one featuring Dawood are created for any person who has ever attended a WEF event or has written a blog posted on the site, Zopf previously told the AP.

The U.S Coast Guard said in a news conference on Thursday that the Titan’s implosion likely occurred near the Titanic shipwreck.

The five others who perished include a renowned Titanic expert, a world-record holding adventurer, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and the pilot of the vessel.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.