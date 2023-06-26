Video misrepresents colors in a 2018 Pride flag to malign LGBTQ+ community

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

Video misrepresents colors in a 2018 Pride flag to malign LGBTQ+ community

Flags representing LGBTQIA+ &amp; Transgender Pride fly next to national league west flags at Oracle Park during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Flags representing LGBTQIA+ & Transgender Pride fly next to national league west flags at Oracle Park during a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Baltimore Orioles in San Francisco, Sunday, June 4, 2023. White, pink and light blue stripes on this version of the LGBTQIA+ Pride flag represent the transgender community. They have nothing to do with pedophiles, as some online are claiming.

Jeff Chiu/AP

By Melissa Goldin
 
Share

CLAIM: White, pink and light blue stripes on a version of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, known as the Progress Pride flag, were added to represent pedophiles.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Daniel Quasar, the designer who created the Progress Pride flag, told The Associated Press the colors represent the transgender community. Representatives of multiple LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations confirmed to the AP the meaning of the colors, which also appear on other pride flags.

THE FACTS: As Pride month enters its final week, a video spreading on social media is promoting the erroneous claim.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
CLAIM: A video shows President Joe Biden openly admitting to selling state secrets.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context.
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic, the iconic ocean liner that sank more than a century earlier. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Game controller used in Titan submersible has not been located on the ocean floor
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered image.

A man in the video stands in front of a building’s wall painted with the Progress Pride flag, which includes white, pink, light blue, brown and black stripes in addition to the six colors of the traditional rainbow Pride flag. He says that the white stripe represents “attraction to infant boys,” the pink “attraction to minor girls” and the white “attraction to virgin children.”

One Instagram post that shared the video commented: “How much further will they keep pushing…when will this end?! If you’re not aware yet, this is nothing less than a battle…” It had received more than 2,700 likes by Friday.

But the colors used are used to celebrate diversity and have nothing to do with pedophiles. The Progress Pride flag was created in 2018 by Quasar, who uses the pronoun they. Quasar told the AP that the white, pink and light blue stripes on the flag are representative of the transgender Pride flag, which uses the same colors.

“All those people are underneath this umbrella that is the trans flag,” Quasar said. “And my use of it in the Progress Pride flag is meant to represent the trans community who, even more so now, five years after its initial creation, desperately need our help and assistance to just be allowed to exist.”

Quasar added that the notion that any part of the Progress Pride flag represents pedophiles “is entirely false.”

Brown and black stripes on the Progress Pride flag represent communities of color. The black stripe also represents those lost to, or living with, HIV and AIDS, according to multiple descriptions of the flag.

The transgender Pride flag was designed in 1999 by Monica Helms, a transgender activist and U.S. Navy veteran, and debuted at a Pride parade in Phoenix the next year, according to the Smithsonian. Its pink stripes and blue stripes represent “traditional” boy and girl colors, while the white stripe represents people who are intersex, transitioning or have an undefined gender.

Multiple representatives of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations confirmed the connection to the transgender community and said that there is no truth to the claim spreading online.

“This is, of course, false and yet another example of purposeful disinformation spreading unchecked on social media,” Laurel Powell, deputy director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign, told the AP in an email. “The blue, white, and pink stripes on the progress pride flag represent the inclusion of transgender people, whose pride flag is pink, blue, and white.”

Dinean Robinson, senior director of communications and marketing at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in New York, agreed with this assessment.

“There’s no truth to this,” she wrote in an email to the AP. “All versions of the Pride flag celebrate the LGBTQ community and some seek to honor intersectionality. Every year anti LGBTQ groups, including some right-wing media outlets, promulgate a ridiculous story about the meaning of the Pride flag.”
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.