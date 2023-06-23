Video of water in a glass on China’s space station is scientifically sound, not proof of ‘deception’

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
AP Fact Check

Video of water in a glass on China’s space station is scientifically sound, not proof of ‘deception’

Staff members take photos of a billboard depicting Chinese astronauts at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday, May 29, 2023. In June, social media users shared a video taken aboard China's space station, falsely suggesting a stagnant glass of water seen in the footage proves it was staged. But the water's behavior is consistent with how it is supposed to act in zero gravity and there is no reason to doubt China’s presence in space, experts say. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Staff members take photos of a billboard depicting Chinese astronauts at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Monday, May 29, 2023. In June, social media users shared a video taken aboard China’s space station, falsely suggesting a stagnant glass of water seen in the footage proves it was staged. But the water’s behavior is consistent with how it is supposed to act in zero gravity and there is no reason to doubt China’s presence in space, experts say. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Melissa Goldin and Karena Phan
 
Share

CLAIM: A stagnant glass of water seen in videos of Chinese astronauts proves the footage wasn’t actually filmed in space.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Experts say the footage is consistent with how water behaves in zero gravity, and there is no reason to doubt China’s presence in space. Other videos show one of the astronauts carefully putting the water in the glass using a container with a straw, as well as strips that adhere the glass to the table.

THE FACTS: A compilation of footage filmed aboard Tiangong, the Chinese space station, has raised suspicion online about its actual location, thanks to the glass of water.

News footage from a 2021 science lecture by Tiangong’s Shenzhou-13 crew and of the crew’s return to Earth plays throughout the compilation. The water glass is highlighted in a circle that has been edited into the footage.

“How did they get the water into the glass?” text in the video asks. “And how is it not floating out of the glass?”

One Instagram post featuring the compilation suggests this is proof that the footage wasn’t actually taken in space: “How could they get away with such a massive deception? Wouldn’t other countries call us out?” The post had received more than 36,500 likes by Friday.

But the footage is not proof of deception: There’s a basic scientific phenomenon that explains the water’s behavior, an expert told The Associated Press.

More fact checks
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. From left, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Modi, Biden, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Social media posts misconstrue Biden’s joke about selling ‘state secrets’
AP News Verification
Video does not show Sam Smith crashing through audience during a failed stage dive
FILE - Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 13, 2019. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
A story about Garth Brooks getting ‘booed off stage’ was made up. It duped the Texas governor

“Water molecules like to stick to glass and also to other water molecules more than they like to disperse in the air,” Jordan Bimm, a postdoctoral researcher and space historian at the University of Chicago, told the AP. “So if there is no external force, water remains in ‘clumps’ in the weightless environment, and in this case inside the glass.”

He added that surface tension — a property of a liquid’s surface that helps define its shape and allows it to resist external forces — “also works to help maintain the static shape and presents the illusion of how water would act on the ground.”

A separate video posted on Weibo, a social media platform popular in China, in June 2022 by China’s manned space program shows behind-the-scenes footage of the Shenzhou-13 crew preparing for their livestream lesson by carefully pouring water into the glass through a straw so that it stays in place. It also clearly shows strips adhering the glass to the table.

During their lesson, the taikonauts also demonstrated another behavior of water unique to zero-gravity environments by submerging a ping pong ball in the glass. The ball would float to the top on Earth because of water buoyancy, but in space it stays submerged.

Related coverage
In this Nov. 7, 2018, photo, visitors look at a life-size model of the Tianhe core module of China's next space station at the Airshow China in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. China on Thursday, June 17, 2021 has launched its first crewed space mission in five years, sending three astronauts to a new space station that marks a milestone in the country's ambitious space program. (Chinatopix via AP)
EXPLAINER: The significance of China’s new space station
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk talks with President Donald Trump speaks after viewing the SpaceX flight to the International Space Station, at Kennedy Space Center, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claim of saving space program off base
FILE - This undated handout photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS) during its fly. The Associated Press on Thursday, April 27, 2023 reported on social media posts falsely claiming that footage of astronauts aboard the International Space Station is staged and actually filmed on Earth. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
Social media posts falsely claim space station footage is faked

Other astronauts from around the world have also posted videos about how liquids work in space, including how they make coffee or what happens when they wring out a wet towel.

There is also other evidence backing up the fact that Tiangong is indeed among the stars.

“It is extremely unlikely that the video was faked, as Chinese space program actors have very little reason to fake a video,” said Molly Silk, a doctoral researcher at the University of Manchester who has studied the Chinese space program. “The presence of the space station has been verified by international actors, including China’s biggest space competitor the US.”

Silk explained that China has even offered United Nations member states to send their astronauts to Tiangong — “an offer that would be extremely unlikely if China indeed did not have a space station to send people to.”
___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.