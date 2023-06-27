Page unavailable

These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday's European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine's defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
 
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing answers to questions of journalists during a news conference ahead of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
 
Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus
Israel’s Mossad spy service says its agents inside Iran have seized the head of an Iranian hit squad who planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus.
 
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
 
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Louis. The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran by acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay.
 
FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
 
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence leaves the National Celebrate Life rally after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
 
A traveler checks the departures flight board at the United Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International airport, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between.
 
FILE - Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman plays during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in New York, Sunday, April 23, 2023. The Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Osman's $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press on Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract, source tells AP
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
 