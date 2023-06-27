Page unavailable
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Israel’s Mossad spy service says its agents inside Iran have seized the head of an Iranian hit squad who planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay.
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.