AP Source: Buffalo pegs Leipold as football coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater football coach Lance Leipold will be taking over the University at Buffalo, a person familiar with the school’s decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Buffalo had a news conference planned Monday to introduce Leipold.

Sports Illustrated first reported the move on its website.

A message left on Leipold’s cellphone was not returned.

The 50-year-old Leipold has a 106-6 record in eight seasons, and has led Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to five national championships. The No. 1-ranked Warhawks are 12-0 this season and will play Wartburg (Iowa) in the quarterfinals next weekend.

With a 52-3 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire last month, Leipold reached the 100-win plateau in 106 games, the fastest coach to do so any NCAA level.

At Buffalo, Leipold will replace Jeff Quinn, who was fired last month after four-plus seasons.

The Mid-American Conference program closed the year under interim coach Alex Wood, and finished 5-6 following a 41-21 win over Massachusetts on Friday.

Leipold is a former quarterback at Whitewater, a small southern Wisconsin town about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. He returned to the program after spending three seasons as associate head coach at Nebraska-Omaha. Before that, he served as an assistant at Nebraska for three years under Frank Solich. He left after Solich was fired in 2003 following a 9-3 regular season.

Last month, Leipold discussed the possibility of leaving Whitewater if the right opportunity presented itself.

“You never say never because you have to do what’s best for your family at the right time,” Leipold said, noting that his wife is not from the Whitewater area. “Sometimes things change quickly, and you have to make sure that you’re paying attention to the landscape.”

Quinn was fired a year after going 8-5, which earned Buffalo a bowl trip to Idaho. The Bulls, last year, featured star linebacker Khalil Mack, who was selected fifth overall by Oakland in the NFL draft.

___

AP Sports Writer Genaro C. Armas contributed to this report.