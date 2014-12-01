AP Source: Buffalo pegs Leipold as football coach

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

AP Source: Buffalo pegs Leipold as football coach

By JOHN WAWROW
 
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Wisconsin-Whitewater football coach Lance Leipold will be taking over the University at Buffalo, a person familiar with the school’s decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Buffalo had a news conference planned Monday to introduce Leipold.

Sports Illustrated first reported the move on its website.

A message left on Leipold’s cellphone was not returned.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

The 50-year-old Leipold has a 106-6 record in eight seasons, and has led Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to five national championships. The No. 1-ranked Warhawks are 12-0 this season and will play Wartburg (Iowa) in the quarterfinals next weekend.

With a 52-3 victory over Wisconsin-Eau Claire last month, Leipold reached the 100-win plateau in 106 games, the fastest coach to do so any NCAA level.

At Buffalo, Leipold will replace Jeff Quinn, who was fired last month after four-plus seasons.

The Mid-American Conference program closed the year under interim coach Alex Wood, and finished 5-6 following a 41-21 win over Massachusetts on Friday.

Leipold is a former quarterback at Whitewater, a small southern Wisconsin town about 50 miles west of Milwaukee. He returned to the program after spending three seasons as associate head coach at Nebraska-Omaha. Before that, he served as an assistant at Nebraska for three years under Frank Solich. He left after Solich was fired in 2003 following a 9-3 regular season.

Last month, Leipold discussed the possibility of leaving Whitewater if the right opportunity presented itself.

“You never say never because you have to do what’s best for your family at the right time,” Leipold said, noting that his wife is not from the Whitewater area. “Sometimes things change quickly, and you have to make sure that you’re paying attention to the landscape.”

Quinn was fired a year after going 8-5, which earned Buffalo a bowl trip to Idaho. The Bulls, last year, featured star linebacker Khalil Mack, who was selected fifth overall by Oakland in the NFL draft.

___

AP Sports Writer Genaro C. Armas contributed to this report.