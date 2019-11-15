AP source: Pirates agree to hire Ben Cherington as GM

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

AP source: Pirates agree to hire Ben Cherington as GM

By WILL GRAVES
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.

Pittsburgh scheduled a news conference on Monday to introduce its new GM without revealing the person’s identity. Cherington will replace Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2007 and fired in October.

Now 45, Cherington took over from Theo Epstein as GM of the Boston Red Sox in October 2011. Cherington helped the Red Sox win the 2013 Series but left in August 2015 when Boston hired Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations. Boston finished last in the AL East in three of Cherington’s four seasons as GM.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

Cherington has been Toronto’s vice president of baseball operations under GM Ross Atkins since September 2016.

Among Cherington’s first tasks will be to hire a manager to replace Clint Hurdle, who was fired on the morning of the final regular-season game in September. Hurdle went 735-720 in Pittsburgh, the fourth-winningest manager in the club’s 132-year history in the National League, but the Pirates finished 69-93, including 25-48 after the All-Star break.

Frank Coonelly, the team president who hired Huntington, left on Oct. 23 in what was described by the club as a mutual agreement. Travis Williams replaced Coonelly and fired Huntington on Oct. 28.

In a change announced Friday, the Pirates fired Kyle Stark, who had been assistant general manager for eight seasons after four years as director of player development.

Pittsburgh earned an NL wild card berth in 2013, reaching the postseason for the first time since 1992 and ending a streak of 20 consecutive losing seasons, and beat Cincinnati before losing to St. Louis in a five-game NL Division Series. The Pirates lost in the wild card game in both 2014 and 2015, then slipped to consecutive losing records before going 82-79 in 2018.

“This is not going to be where we flip the switch and the next day, all of a sudden, we’re in the World Series,” Williams said when Huntington was fired. “We’re going to have to get a GM in place, put a plan in place that charts a path forward within the framework that we’re operating that we can get back to being a very successful team.”

A graduate of Amherst, Cherington started with the Red Sox as an area scout in 1999 and moved up the organization under Theo Epstein.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports