AP source: Reynolds, Nationals agree to minor league deal

By RONALD BLUM
 
A person familiar with the negotiations says free agent Mark Reynolds and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract and the first baseman would get a $1.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

Reynolds was among the free agents who had a difficult time finding a deal in a historically slow market. The 34-year-old hit .267 with 30 home runs, 97 RBIs and 175 strikeouts last year in his second season with the Colorado Rockies, but was a far bigger threat at hitter-friendly Coors Field than on the road. He batted .294 with 21 homers and 58 RBIs at home, but just .242 with nine homers and 39 RBIs on the road.

A right-handed hitter, he batted just .231 with seven homers and 23 RBIs last year against left-handed pitchers.

Reynolds’ agreement was first reported by FanRag Sports.

He is a veteran of 11 big league seasons and has a .237 average with 281 homers and 811 RBIs.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said he had no knowledge of an agreement but after hearing about it said “he’s a veteran guy that gives us depth.”

AP freelance writer Harvey Valentine in Washington contributed to this report.

