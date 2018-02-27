AP source: Tim Lincecum in discussions with Rangers

Two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum is deep in negotiations with the Texas Rangers on a one-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because no deal had been reached. The 33-year-old Lincecum pitched in a showcase for major league teams, executives and scouts earlier this month near his hometown of Seattle.

The Freak appears ready to mount another big league comeback.

He hasn’t pitched in the majors since a disappointing nine-start stint in 2016 with the Angels. Texas would likely consider him for a bullpen role, perhaps as a closer.

In 2015, Lincecum went 7-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 15 starts for San Francisco after throwing no-hitters — both against San Diego — in July 2013 and June ’14. He had hip surgery in early September 2015 and didn’t immediately sign with a team after concluding a $35 million, two-year deal with the Giants. In nine seasons with San Francisco, he helped the Giants win three World Series titles — in 2010, ’12 and ’14.

He had his highs and lows — and one of his biggest thrills came in Arlington in what might become his new home ballpark.

Lincecum figured things out in 2010, enduring an 0-5 August before adding a new pitch and winning the Game 5 World Series clincher at Texas as the Giants captured their first championship since moving West in 1958. In ’12, he endured a 10-start winless stretch in which he went 0-6. A Cy Young winner in his first full major league season of 2008 and again the following year, he posted losing records in each season from 2011-13.

By 2014, he had bounced back to go 12-9. Lincecum was 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA over those nine starts and 38 1/3 innings for the Angels two years ago.

Yahoo Sports first reported Lincecum and the Rangers were nearing an agreement.

