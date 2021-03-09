AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

AP source: Titans trade 2020 first-round pick to Dolphins

By TERESA M. WALKER
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have found a team in the Miami Dolphins to take their 2020 first-round draft pick off their hands, trading offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson after his rookie season.

The trade agreed to Monday night sends the 29th overall pick in 2020 out of Georgia to Miami after Wilson played only four snaps as a rookie, the person told The Associated Press. The person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the swap.

NFL.com first reported the trade, saying a swap of picks also is involved.

Both Wilson and Miami coach Brian Flores went to the same high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. — Poly Prep Country Day School. This gives the Dolphins more young offensive line help after Miami started three rookie draft picks on the line last year, a first in franchise history.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

This deal caps a tenure in Tennessee that was filled with turmoil on and off the field for Wilson that included a social media post Feb. 22 that he was done with football as a Titan. The post was deleted minutes later.

The Titans suspended Wilson for a game, then placed him on injured reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9 to deal with what general manager Jon Robinson called “personal issues.”

Tennessee needed Wilson with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan tearing his right ACL and his replacement also wound up on injured reserve. Robinson said Feb. 16 that he hadn’t spoken to Wilson since the tackle was placed on IR.

Robinson said they did a lot of work and visited with Wilson “countless numbers of times” before drafting him last April. Robinson said the person who showed up to work wasn’t the player they spent time with before the draft.

“He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football, and that’s going to be on him,” Robinson said in February.

The Titans drafted Wilson last April after letting right tackle Jack Conklin leave as a free agent. With the coronavirus pandemic pushing the NFL into a virtual and remote offseason, the 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman didn’t get the typical rookie training.

Once training camp started, Wilson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and went back on that list Sept. 6.

Wilson had only been off the reserve/COVID-19 list 12 days in August before Tennessee State University police responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15 and wrote that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

The rookie was arrested in September and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was added to the injury report with an illness before being ruled out against Cleveland. Then the Titans suspended him for the game against the Browns the day before the game for violating club rules. They placed him on IR three days after that game despite needing depth on the offensive line.

This is the second top draft pick in Robinson’s tenure that the Titans have parted with before the end of their rookie deals.

The Titans released outside linebacker Kevin Dodd in July 2018 when he didn’t report to training camp after playing only nine games combined over his first two seasons. Tennessee picked Dodd with the No. 33 pick overall of the 2016 draft.

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Wine contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL