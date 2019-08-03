FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP source: Warriors, Green agree on 4-year, $100M extension

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

Draymond Green entered this offseason vowing that the Golden State Warriors would remain a contender for NBA titles. His opinion hasn’t changed.

Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was unsigned, though that was expected to be completed imminently.

ESPN first reported the agreement, citing Green’s agent, Rich Paul.

Green’s new deal will start with the 2020-21 season, so he is under contract through 2023-24. Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors last month, and Stephen Curry is under contract through the 2021-22 season, so three major pieces of the Warriors’ half-decade of success are now locked up for at least three more years.

Other news
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues
Women's Health Center of West Virginia Harm Reduction Coordinator Iris Sidikmanspeaks about a proposal from the clinic to add a syringe service its offerings during a public hearing at the Goodwill Prosperity Center in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Former abortion clinic pleads with residents to keep ‘open mind’ about syringe service program
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

“I think everybody thinks it’s kind of the end of us,” Green said in June, after the Warriors lost a six-game series to Toronto in the NBA Finals and saw their run of two straight titles come to an end. “But that’s just not smart. We’re not done yet. ... But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, ‘It’s the end of a run’ and all that jazz. I don’t see it happening though. We’ll be back.”

The Warriors added All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell this summer, while losing two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to Brooklyn as well as parting way with Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston. So in many ways it will be a different Golden State team this coming season, when the five-time defending Western Conference champion begins playing its home games in the new Chase Center in San Francisco after moving from Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

But the core — Curry, Green and, when he returns from his ACL injury, Thompson — will still be around.

“Our core — myself, Klay, Draymond, adding D’Angelo and a lot of hungry, young guys trying to prove themselves in the league — it will look different in terms of the lineups and things like that,” Curry said last month. “But the expectations of how we play and that championship-caliber basketball, that’s going to be for us always be the motivation and the challenge.”

Over the past five seasons, the Warriors have won 77% of their games, including playoffs — a total of 399 wins, 100 more than any other NBA team in that span.

Green has been an enormous part of that success.

He is one of the league’s elite defenders, a five-time All-NBA defensive team selection and the defensive player of the year in the 2016-17 season. Green, Curry and Thompson are the lone remaining Warriors players to have been on each of their last three NBA championship teams, in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Green averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season. Only four other NBA players — LeBron James, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook — averaged at least that much in all of those stat categories.

Including playoff games, Green also had six triple-doubles last season. That tied him for seventh most in the NBA.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports