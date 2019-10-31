U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Sources: Dodgers bench coach Geren interviewed by Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren is among those who have interviewed for the San Francisco Giants managerial position that was left vacant when Bruce Bochy retired following the season.

Geren met with the team last week, and former Phillies manager Gape Kapler and Astros bench coach Joe Espada also are under consideration. Two people with direct knowledge of the search, speaking on condition of anonymity because the names weren’t made public, confirmed those men had been considered. In addition, Giants coaches Ron Wotus and Hensley Meulens received interviews and so did Oakland Athletics coach Mark Kotsay.

The 44-year-old Kapler was fired Oct. 10 after two seasons in Philadelphia and a 161-163 record. With Bryce Harper their blockbuster acquisition, the Phillies finished 81-81 for their first non-losing season since 2012.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi is very familiar with Geren, who managed the A’s from 2007 through part of 2011 while Zaidi was with Oakland. Zaidi later departed for the Dodgers in 2014.

Geren had a 334-376 record with the A’s.

Bochy managed the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, ’12 and ’14. San Francisco went 77-85 in his final year and with four more wins than in 2018, and the club could look quite different heading into 2020 with lefty ace and 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner among baseball’s top free agents.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports