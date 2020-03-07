U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
Russia-Ukraine war
What to stream this weekend

AP sources: Inmate fatally beaten at US prison in Illinois

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inmate was killed after being beaten by another prisoner inside a high-security federal prison in Illinois, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Thursday death is the latest serious security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages, and it once again raises questions about whether officials at the embattled Justice Department agency can adequately protect the safety of the more than 175,000 federal inmates across the U.S.

On Thursday, officers at another Bureau of Prisons facility — the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, where wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August — found a loaded handgun during a lockdown. And on Friday, federal prosecutors announced that four Bureau of Prisons officers had been indicted for lying about three inmate deaths at a prison in North Carolina in 2019.

The death at USP Thomson, a high-security federal penitentiary about 150 miles west of Chicago, comes just a week after Attorney General William Barr named a new director of the Bureau of Prisons.

Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

In a statement, the agency said the 31-year-old inmate, Matthew Phillips, was found unresponsive at the prison on Monday. The facility houses more than 1,000 male inmates.

Phillips, who was serving a sentence of more than 7 years for distributing heroin and money laundering, suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to a local hospital, where he died Thursday, the statement said.

The Bureau of Prisons did not disclose details of the circumstances leading to Phillips’ death, but two people familiar with the matter told the AP that Phillips was severely beaten. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Bureau of Prisons said it notified the FBI and that no staff members or other inmates were injured.

Homicides in federal prisons are relatively rare. Federal statistics show 160 federal prisoners were killed between 2001 and 2016.