AP Top 25 Podcast: NCAA critics from Miami to Mizzou

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 
The NCAA has handed down harsh penalties recently to two college basketball players and the University of Missouri.

The recipients are up in arms, claiming excessive punishment, but it was only last year when the calls for the NCAA to get tougher on cheats were coming from all directions.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the lack of confidence in NCAA enforcement and if there is anything the association can do to fix it.

With the college basketball season about to heat up, the NCAA’s investigations into alleged violations uncovered by an FBI investigation are also starting. This year’s NCAA Tournament will be played not necessarily under cloud but with a storm looming in the distance.

