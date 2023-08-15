AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 14, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (7)
|27
|3
|117
|1
|1
|2
|2. New York (3)
|24
|6
|113
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|21
|9
|99
|3
|3
|4
|4. Dallas
|16
|14
|90
|4
|3
|5
|5. Minnesota
|14
|16
|76
|7
|4
|6
|6. Atlanta
|15
|16
|69
|5
|5
|7
|7. Washington
|14
|16
|55
|8
|6
|9
|8. Los Angeles
|12
|18
|50
|9
|6
|9
|9. Chicago
|12
|18
|48
|6
|5
|10
|10. Seattle
|9
|21
|29
|10
|8
|12
|11. Phoenix
|9
|21
|23
|11
|10
|11
|12. Indiana
|8
|23
|11
|12
|11
|12