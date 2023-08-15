Trump indictment. Live updates
AP WNBA Power Poll

By The Associated Press
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 14, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. Las Vegas (7)273117112
2. New York (3)246113212
3. Connecticut21999334
4. Dallas161490435
5. Minnesota141676746
6. Atlanta151669557
7. Washington141655869
8. Los Angeles121850969
9. Chicago1218486510
10. Seattle9212910812
11. Phoenix92123111011
12. Indiana82311121112