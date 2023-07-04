AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 4, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|15
|1
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. New York
|11
|4
|132
|3
|2
|2
|3. Connecticut
|12
|5
|119
|2
|3
|4
|4. Washington
|9
|7
|106
|4
|3
|6
|5. Dallas
|8
|8
|89
|6
|4
|7
|6. Atlanta
|7
|8
|78
|7
|5
|8
|7. Chicago
|8
|9
|65
|9
|5
|8
|8. Minnesota
|7
|9
|61
|10
|4
|10
|9. Los Angeles
|7
|10
|51
|5
|6
|10
|10. Indiana
|5
|11
|37
|8
|8
|10
|11. Seattle
|4
|12
|18
|11
|11
|12
|12. Phoenix
|3
|12
|15
|12
|11
|12