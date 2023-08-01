AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 31, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|23
|2
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. New York
|19
|6
|129
|2
|2
|4
|3. Connecticut
|18
|7
|120
|3
|2
|4
|4. Dallas
|14
|11
|100
|4
|3
|6
|5. Atlanta
|14
|11
|97
|5
|4
|6
|6. Minnesota
|13
|13
|94
|7
|2
|6
|7. Washington
|12
|13
|70
|6
|7
|8
|8. Chicago
|10
|15
|60
|8
|7
|9
|9. Los Angeles
|9
|16
|48
|11
|8
|10
|10. Seattle
|6
|19
|31
|12
|8
|12
|11. Phoenix
|6
|18
|26
|9
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|6
|19
|17
|10
|10
|12