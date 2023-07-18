AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July 18, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (11)
|19
|2
|132
|1
|1
|1
|2. New York
|14
|4
|119
|2
|2
|3
|3. Connecticut
|15
|5
|112
|3
|2
|3
|4. Dallas
|11
|9
|93
|4
|4
|5
|5. Washington
|11
|8
|86
|5
|4
|6
|6. Atlanta
|11
|8
|85
|5
|4
|6
|7. Minnesota
|9
|11
|61
|7
|7
|9
|8. Chicago
|8
|12
|58
|8
|7
|9
|9. Los Angeles
|7
|13
|43
|9
|8
|10
|10. Indiana
|5
|15
|30
|10
|9
|12
|11. Phoenix
|4
|15
|24
|11
|9
|12
|12. Seattle
|4
|16
|15
|12
|11
|12