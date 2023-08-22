AP WNBA Power Poll

GOP debate
By The Associated Press
 
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 21, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. New York (7)257139212
2. Las Vegas (5)284137112
3. Dallas1814117434
4. Connecticut2210111334
5. Atlanta161691658
6. Los Angeles131879868
7. Minnesota151777558
8. Washington151764769
9. Chicago1220429911
10. Seattle10224110811
12. Indiana92423121012
11. Phoenix92315111012