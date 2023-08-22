AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 21, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. New York (7)
|25
|7
|139
|2
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (5)
|28
|4
|137
|1
|1
|2
|3. Dallas
|18
|14
|117
|4
|3
|4
|4. Connecticut
|22
|10
|111
|3
|3
|4
|5. Atlanta
|16
|16
|91
|6
|5
|8
|6. Los Angeles
|13
|18
|79
|8
|6
|8
|7. Minnesota
|15
|17
|77
|5
|5
|8
|8. Washington
|15
|17
|64
|7
|6
|9
|9. Chicago
|12
|20
|42
|9
|9
|11
|10. Seattle
|10
|22
|41
|10
|8
|11
|12. Indiana
|9
|24
|23
|12
|10
|12
|11. Phoenix
|9
|23
|15
|11
|10
|12