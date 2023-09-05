Spain soccer coach fired
Alabama congressional districts blocked
Fall movie preview
Ken Paxton impeachment
Russia-Ukraine war

AP WNBA Power Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 4, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

WLPtsPvHighLow
1. New York (12)307144111
2. Las Vegas326132222
3. Connecticut2512120333
4. Dallas2017105445
5. Minnesota191996547
6. Los Angeles162177668
7. Washington172074758
8. Atlanta172065869
9. Chicago1522499710
10. Indiana12253710911
11. Seattle112625111011
12. Phoenix92812121212