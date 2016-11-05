Appalachian State clobbers Texas State 35-10 behind Lamb

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Lamb threw four touchdown passes while Jalin Moore and Marcus Cox combined to rush for 248 yards on 28 carries and a score as Appalachian State routed Texas State 35-10 on Saturday.

Lamb threw touchdowns of 8-, 31-, 6-, and 3-yards to Jaylan Barbour, Jaquil Capel, Mock Adams, and Barrett Burns, respectively. His TD pass to Adams gave Appalachian State (7-2, 5-0 Sun Belt) a 25-point lead at the half.

Moore caught 13 passes for 130 yards and Cox had 15 receptions for 118 yards.

Texas State (2-6, 0-4) led just once, on a 25-yard field goal by Marcus Ripley with 9:38 left in the first quarter.

The Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 147-39 in their last five conference games. Appalachian State travels to play Troy (7-1, 4-0) next.

Tyler Jones was 28 of 38 for 183 yards passing and an interception. The Bobcats carried the ball 28 times for 14 yards.