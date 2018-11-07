FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Appointed Dallas County top prosecutor Faith Johnson loses

 
DALLAS (AP) — One former judge will replace another as district attorney for Dallas County.

Unofficial election results show voters Tuesday chose Democrat John Creuzot (kroo-ZOH’) to be the county’s next top prosecutor.

Creuzot will replace Republican Faith Johnson, who in December 2016 was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve as district attorney.

Johnson was named to finish the term of Susan Hawk, who took office in 2015 but resigned in September 2016 following inpatient treatment for mental illness.