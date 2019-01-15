FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
AP’s Doug Ferguson gets PGA lifetime journalism award

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press will receive the 2019 PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.

Ferguson is the 30th recipient of the PGA award, which recognizes members of the media for steadfast coverage of golf throughout a career. Ferguson has covered more than 500 golf events.

Ferguson joined the AP as a news reporter in 1988 and became its full-time national golf writer 10 years later. He has covered 92 major golf championships, 11 Ryder Cups, 10 Presidents Cups, three Solheim Cups, two Olympics (speedskating in 1998 and golf in 2016), one Super Bowl, one Republican National Convention and two executions in Oklahoma.

Ferguson will be honored April 11 at the Golf Writers Association of America annual awards dinner in Augusta, Georgia.

___

