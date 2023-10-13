Israel-Hamas war
New Jersey takes on Arizona following Hughes’ 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -255, Coyotes +208; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Arizona Coyotes after Jack Hughes scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

New Jersey went 52-22-8 overall and 27-16-4 at home last season. The Devils scored 289 total goals last season, with 49 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.

Arizona went 28-40-14 overall and 7-25-9 on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 225 total goals last season (45 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (wrist).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.