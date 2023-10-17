Israel-Hamas war
Brussels shooting
Jim Jordan
Cowboys beat Chargers
Trump fraud trial

Islanders and Coyotes take the ice in out-of-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona Coyotes (1-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -184, Coyotes +156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.

Other news
New York Rangers' center Vincent Trocheck, front left, shoots toward the goal during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Trocheck and Kreider score as Rangers top Coyotes 2-1 to win home opener behind Shesterkin
Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, right, scores against New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during a shootout of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Bjugstad and Schmaltz score in shootout as Coyotes beat Devils 4-3
Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a penalty shot during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Financially troubled Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and a 26-14-4 record in home games last season. The Islanders scored 3.0 goals per game last season while allowing 2.6 per game.

Arizona went 28-40-14 overall and 7-25-9 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes committed 4.7 penalties per game and served 11.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.