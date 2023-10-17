Islanders and Coyotes take the ice in out-of-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (1-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -184, Coyotes +156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and a 26-14-4 record in home games last season. The Islanders scored 3.0 goals per game last season while allowing 2.6 per game.

Arizona went 28-40-14 overall and 7-25-9 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes committed 4.7 penalties per game and served 11.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.