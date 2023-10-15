Israel-Hamas war
Coyotes visit the Rangers after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Coyotes (1-0, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (1-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout.

New York went 47-22-13 overall and 24-14-6 in home games a season ago. The Rangers scored 273 total goals last season (59 power-play goals and eight shorthanded goals).

Arizona had a 28-40-14 record overall and a 7-25-9 record in road games last season. The Coyotes scored 45 power-play goals last season on 238 chances for an 18.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.