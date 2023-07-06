Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills

Mets bring 4-game win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
 
Share

New York Mets (40-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.94 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (5-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

Other news
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, right, celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets' dugout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1
Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo misses the tag on New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, who stole second during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks
Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.
Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -132, Mets +111; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 24-22 at home and 50-37 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 39-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 20-27 on the road and 40-46 overall. The Mets have a 26-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .214 for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 16-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.