Blue Jays host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (50-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -179, Diamondbacks +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Toronto is 23-18 in home games and 50-41 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Arizona is 26-15 in road games and 52-39 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 40-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 22 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .512. Corbin Carroll is 9-for-32 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jordan Romano: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.