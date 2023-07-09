FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Pirates head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-4, 6.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates look to stop a four-game slide with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 26-23 record in home games and a 52-38 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Pittsburgh has an 18-28 record on the road and a 40-49 record overall. The Pirates have a 26-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .557. Alek Thomas is 9-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 12-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.