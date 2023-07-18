A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Diamondbacks aim to stop road losing streak, face the Braves

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-31, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-5, 6.37 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (7-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel to bring in Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier during the fifth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Danny Jansen hits 3-run double as Blue Jays complete sweep, beat Diamondbacks 7-5
Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Mathew Tsang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Merrifield, Bichette HR as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for seventh win in eight games
Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman scratched from start because of left side discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero homers as Blue Jays open second half with 7-2 win over Diamondbacks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first player to go deep in his first plate appearance following a Home Run Derby win, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -207, Diamondbacks +173; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Atlanta Braves looking to break a four-game road slide.

Atlanta is 31-17 in home games and 61-31 overall. The Braves have the highest team slugging percentage in the NL at .491.

Arizona has a 52-42 record overall and a 26-18 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 40-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 25 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 11-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 18 home runs while slugging .538. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .206 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kolby Allard: day-to-day (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.