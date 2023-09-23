Prime Video to add ads
Yankees take on the Diamondbacks after Judge’s 3-home run game

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73, second in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (78-76, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Aaron Judge hit three home runs on Friday in a 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

New York is 41-38 in home games and 78-76 overall. The Yankees have gone 33-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has gone 38-38 in road games and 81-73 overall. The Diamondbacks are 33-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 66 RBI for the Yankees. Judge is 12-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has a .285 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 27 doubles, nine triples and 25 home runs. Ketel Marte is 13-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Everson Pereira: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.