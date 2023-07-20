People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Braves host the Diamondbacks on 4-game home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-33, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (11-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3
Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) waits on the mound for manager Torey Lovullo to relieve him in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks’ rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies has been placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation.
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Braves place OF Hilliard on IL with bruised heel, return Rosario to lineup
The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) watches his three-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks end 4-game skid by outlasting the Braves 16-13
ATLANTA (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13 on Tuesday night.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -194, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to break their four-game home slide with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta is 31-19 at home and 61-33 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 28-18 in road games and 54-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .333 for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 11-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-39 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.