Angels come into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (44-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (4-4, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -126, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 22-19 record at home and a 44-40 record overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .257.

Arizona is 25-14 in road games and 49-34 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs and 67 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs). Ketel Marte is 12-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .268 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Carroll: day-to-day (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.