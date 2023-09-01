Taylor Swift tickets
Marijuana laws
Food advertisement lawsuits
Utah mom arrested
Taylor Swift tour movie

Diamondbacks host the Orioles in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Baltimore Orioles (83-50, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-5, 6.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Other news
Chris Buescher, center, celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew members after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
NASCAR playoffs begin with Denny Hamlin ready to shake label as greatest driver without a Cup title
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes, right, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Manchester City signs midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton
FILE - Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring a goal during a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Salernitana, at Juventus Stadium in Turn, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Union Berlin has signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci to bolster its defense ahead its maiden Champions League campaign. The German club says the 36-year-old Bonucci has joined after arriving on a free transfer from Italian powerhouse Juventus. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP, File)
Union Berlin signs Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci to bolster defense for Champions League

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Arizona has gone 35-32 in home games and 69-65 overall. The Diamondbacks are 50-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 83-50 overall and 41-24 on the road. The Orioles have gone 36-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-31 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .279 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 53 RBI. Anthony Santander is 15-for-39 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.