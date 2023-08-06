Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Diamondbacks play the Twins looking to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-54, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Twins: Dallas Keuchel (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -151, Twins +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to break a five-game road skid.

Minnesota has a 58-54 record overall and a 32-24 record at home. The Twins have gone 33-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 57-55 overall and 29-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks are 42-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo ranks fifth on the Twins with 27 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Matt Wallner is 9-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .285 batting average, and has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9-for-34 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.