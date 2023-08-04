Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Diamondbacks come into matchup with the Twins on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (57-53, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-54, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (6-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the matchup with the Minnesota Twins as losers of three straight games.

Minnesota has a 30-24 record at home and a 56-54 record overall. The Twins have hit 144 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Arizona has a 29-25 record in road games and a 57-53 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 39 RBI for the Twins. Matt Wallner is 8-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 59 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 10-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.