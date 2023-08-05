Diamondbacks aim to break 4-game skid, take on the Twins

Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-54, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-6, 4.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -161, Diamondbacks +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to stop their four-game slide with a win over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 57-54 record overall and a 31-24 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Arizona has a 29-26 record in road games and a 57-54 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 44-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo is third on the Twins with 27 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Matt Wallner is 6-for-34 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 54 extra base hits (32 doubles and 22 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

