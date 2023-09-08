Diamondbacks play the Cubs leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-65, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (14-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -117, Cubs -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 76-65 overall and 40-32 at home. The Cubs have gone 52-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 35-33 record in road games and a 73-68 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has a .283 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 26 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs. Ketel Marte is 12-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.