Mets take win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (39-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo misses the tag on New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, who stole second during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks
Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.
Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -114, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 24-21 record at home and a 50-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

New York has gone 19-27 in road games and 39-46 overall. The Mets are 16-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .296 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-31 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-38 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.