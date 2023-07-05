Mets take win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (39-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -114, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 24-21 record at home and a 50-36 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .261.

New York has gone 19-27 in road games and 39-46 overall. The Mets are 16-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .296 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-31 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-38 with a double, five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.