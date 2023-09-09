Diamondbacks bring 3-game win streak into game against the Cubs

Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-66, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (16-3, 2.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 40-33 record in home games and a 76-66 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Arizona has a 36-33 record in road games and a 74-68 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .418.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger ranks third on the Cubs with 49 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs). Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 26 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.