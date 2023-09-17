Diamondbacks try to keep home win streak alive, host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (78-71, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (3-0, 1.99 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -117, Diamondbacks -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago Cubs.

Arizona has a 78-72 record overall and a 40-35 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 54-19 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 37-37 on the road and 78-71 overall. The Cubs have a 40-23 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs while slugging .496. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .287 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .254 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.