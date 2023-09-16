Rosh Hashana
Moreno leads Diamondbacks against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (78-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -119, Diamondbacks -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Chicago Cubs after Gabriel Moreno had four hits against the Cubs on Friday.

Arizona is 77-72 overall and 39-35 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Chicago has a 78-70 record overall and a 37-36 record on the road. The Cubs are 60-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs while slugging .495. Tommy Pham is 14-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 72 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 9-for-36 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.