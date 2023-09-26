White Sox take on the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-96, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); White Sox: Jose Urena (0-6, 7.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -145, White Sox +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 60-96 overall and 30-45 at home. The White Sox are 47-18 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has an 82-74 record overall and a 39-39 record in road games. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in the NL with 163 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 14-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 68 extra base hits (36 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Ketel Marte is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (knee), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.