White Sox host the Diamondbacks on home losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-98, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, eight strikeouts); White Sox: Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -148, White Sox +124

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago has a 60-98 record overall and a 30-47 record at home. The White Sox are 43-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has an 84-74 record overall and a 41-39 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Corbin Carroll has 29 doubles, nine triples and 25 home runs while hitting .287 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .270 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (shoulder), Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

