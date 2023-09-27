Diamondbacks play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-97, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0); White Sox: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -180, White Sox +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 60-97 overall and 30-46 at home. The White Sox are 35-80 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona has an 83-74 record overall and a 40-39 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 30-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .265 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 13-for-39 with a double over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 81 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

