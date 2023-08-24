Reds bring road win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds (67-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -164, Reds +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 32-31 at home and 66-61 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 47-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 36-27 in road games and 67-61 overall. The Reds have hit 148 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs while slugging .528. Tommy Pham is 13-for-43 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 29 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .273 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.