Diamondbacks take on the Reds looking to stop road slide

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (54-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jose Ruiz (3-1, 5.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.22 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks
TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6
Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13), left, and Marcell Ozuna celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley’s 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3
Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game road slide.

Cincinnati has a 54-46 record overall and a 27-26 record in home games. The Reds are 42-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 28-21 on the road and 54-45 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 29 doubles and 20 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.